The Tragic Death Of Frank Bonner

Frank Bonner, the star who played Herb Tarlek on the TV sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati" in the late 1970s, died June 16. He was 79. According to TMZ, he died peacefully "as a result of complications from Lewy body dementia." He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

The actor was best known for his role as "the radio station sales manager who could never land the big account," TMZ noted. Bonner even reprised the role a decade later for the "New WKRP in Cincinnati," which ran from 1991 to 1993. Aside from acting, Bonner was also a director and was the man behind the camera for episodes a number of other television series, including "Family Ties," "The Van Dyke Show," "Who's the Boss," and "Saved By the Bell: The New Class." His last-ever acting credit came in the form of the character Larry in "Under the Hollywood Sign" in 2014.

Scroll ahead to see how Bonner's friends and fans honored him following his death.