Will Britney Spears Ever Perform Again?
On June 17, Britney Spears posted a Q&A on her Instagram account, taking on some fan questions that she said people had been sending in. Spears wore a white dress with a black choker around her neck as she looked into the camera. She swayed back-and-forth, admitting in the caption that she was "antsy," with her pastel pink-dyed hair swept to one side and falling past her shoulder. "Okay, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," Spears said. The first question that Spears answered was about her favorite business trip. The "Piece of Me" singer said that she really loved going to Italy when Donatella Versace invited her to stay at her "beautiful villa."
Next, Spears told fans that her shoe size is a seven — evidently that's another question that she's been getting asked. What many fans didn't see coming, however, was the last question that Spears answered. "The next question is, am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?" Spears said. Keep reading to find out Spears' answer.
Britney Spears doesn't know if she will ever perform again
Britney Spears didn't hesitate or hold back when it came to answering the one question that seems to be on the minds of many of her fans. "I have no idea," she said on Instagram. "I'm having fun right now. I'm at a transition in my life, and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it," Spears added before flashing a smile at the camera and stopping the video. The pop star announced her decision to cancel her second Vegas residency and take an indefinite work hiatus in early 2019. At the time, she told her fans that she needed to take some time away from the spotlight to be with her family. "It's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time," Spears said on Instagram on January 4, 2019.
Back in April 2021, Spears did a Q&A in which she answered another important question: Is she okay? "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy; I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself," she responded in an Instagram video.