Will Britney Spears Ever Perform Again?

On June 17, Britney Spears posted a Q&A on her Instagram account, taking on some fan questions that she said people had been sending in. Spears wore a white dress with a black choker around her neck as she looked into the camera. She swayed back-and-forth, admitting in the caption that she was "antsy," with her pastel pink-dyed hair swept to one side and falling past her shoulder. "Okay, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," Spears said. The first question that Spears answered was about her favorite business trip. The "Piece of Me" singer said that she really loved going to Italy when Donatella Versace invited her to stay at her "beautiful villa."

Next, Spears told fans that her shoe size is a seven — evidently that's another question that she's been getting asked. What many fans didn't see coming, however, was the last question that Spears answered. "The next question is, am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?" Spears said. Keep reading to find out Spears' answer.