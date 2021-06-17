Inside Tati Westbrook's Return To YouTube

If you've been wondering why you haven't heard the name Tati Westbrook in the headlines for a while, it's because the makeup guru has been completely silent on social media for the past year — up until now. Tati took a break from her famed YouTube channel, as well as her Instagram and Twitter, but she announced on June 17 that she's officially "back."

Tati has been absent from social media following a year of public backlash, which stemmed from her feud with fellow makeup stars Shane Dawson, James Charles, and Jeffree Star. The drama started when Tati publicly blasted James in a 2019 video, accusing the New York native of stealing her ideas, spreading false lies, and seducing straight men, per ET.

However, Tati uploaded a now-deleted video titled "Breaking My Silence ..." in June 2020, alleging that Shane and Jeffree had "manipulated" her into starting the infamous beauty war with James, per Insider. The clip has since been removed, and the GlamLifeGuru founder took a hiatus from posting. Unfortunately, during that time, she and her husband, James Westbrook, were accused of breach of contract, gross negligence, and fraudulent inducement by their business partner, Clark Swanson. E! News reported Clark sued the couple over the handling of their former line, Halo Beauty.

It certainly hasn't been an easy year for Tati, but she appeared optimistic and ready for a new journey to start in her new YouTube video. To find out the truth inside Tati's return, keep scrolling.