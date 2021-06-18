What Julie Benz Really Thinks About The Dexter Reboot - Exclusive

Asked what she thinks about "Dexter" making a comeback, Benz is excited to see what direction the revival takes, particularly after the terrible reception fans gave the critically lambasted finale. "I think it's great," said Benz. "I think from what I understand, I don't know anything, except from what I've read, is that it's going to give the fans the ending that it deserved versus the ending that was. But I think it's exciting. I'm excited to see Michael back in the role of Dexter."

When news of the "Dexter" revival broke, Benz offered a cheeky response to the reaction she was receiving about the "Dexter" revival from people who'd clearly forgotten her character had been killed off. "Last I checked, Dexter was a serial killer and not a vampire slayer," she joked in a video she shared on TikTok. "It's so funny because the week they announced that, my phone was blowing up like crazy. People were congratulating me," Benz recalled. "And I was like, 'You guys do remember that I died on the show. It's not a supernatural show. I'm not playing a vampire here. I actually died. I am dead.' So, I was like, 'I don't really think the congratulations should be coming to me.' So, that was my response so people would stop congratulating me on something that I wasn't part of."

Despite Rita's demise, is there a possibility she could appear in a flashback? Not according to Benz. "I will say that there is no flashback," she said. "They haven't asked. If they asked, I would do it in a heartbeat and not tell you but I can honestly say there is no flashback."

