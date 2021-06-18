Why Was Anderson Cooper Furious At His Ex Over Their Son?

Anderson Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt last April via surrogate with his ex, Benjamin Maisani. The pair split in March 2018 after 10 years together, but are raising Wyatt together. "There is no acrimony between us," the CNN anchor told People. "Even though it's maybe unconventional because he's my ex, he is my family." Cooper also talked about how his father's death at a young age inspired him to co-parent with his ex-partner. "If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love," the "The Rainbow Comes and Goes" author continued.

Since the couple split three years ago, they remained in each other's lives leading up to the birth of their son. "While we were a couple, he wasn't sure he wanted kids, which was one of the issues we'd always had," Cooper explained. "But when I decided, 'I'm just going to do this,' he started to be interested."

Their co-parenting experience appears to be going well, but Maisani recently did something that made Cooper furious. Read on to find out what he did.