The Tragic Death Of Dawson's Creek Writer Heidi Ferrer

Heidi Ferrer, a former "Dawson's Creek" writer who was also known for her work with ABC's "Wasteland," died by suicide at 50 years old on May 26, Deadline reported. Ferrer leaves behind her husband — screenwriter, director, and producer Nick Guthe — as well as a 13-year-old son, Bexon. According to Deadline, the news comes after an "unremitting battle" with COVID-19, which began in 2020.

On May 27, Guthe took to Twitter to write, "My beautiful angel, Heidi, passed over tonight after a 13 month battle with Long Haul Covid. ... She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with." Guthe also wrote that Ferrer "was an amazing mother," and added, "I love you forever and I'll see you down the road." Beyond that, Guthe spoke about the situation and seriousness around the COVID-19 pandemic, telling TMZ that the long-term issues of the virus are the cause of "a public health crisis that must be addressed quickly."

Ferrer herself has also bravely opened up about her final days and journey with "long-haul" coronavirus symptoms. Here's what she was going through before her death.