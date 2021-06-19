Are Tori & Zach Roloff Trying For Another Baby?
Back in March 2021, Tori Roloff shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage. The "Little People, Big World" star took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking loss in a candid, emotional post. "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone," Tori captioned a stitched family photo along with her positive pregnancy test sitting in front of some flowers.
Tori and her husband Zach Roloff have two children; a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah. Tori and Zach always gone back and forth on whether or not they want to have more children, and, for many parents who suffer a pregnancy loss, that decision can sometimes become even more difficult to make. However, in an interview with Us Weekly in June 2021, the reality stars share how they feel about expanding their family and trying for a rainbow baby. Keep reading to find out their plans.
Tori and Zach Roloff are hopeful about the possibility of growing their family
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff would like to add to their family, and are "hopeful" that they will be able to do so someday. "I think that we're still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby. And until then, we're just kind of happy where we are," Tori said in a virtual interview with Us Weekly. The mom of two shared that she and Zach have also discussed adoption as an option, and she says it's "definitely" a possibility. Zach told the outlet that he thinks that people who adopt children are "amazing." "I've always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them. I think those parents are amazing. It's not something we've necessarily talked about, but those parents that do that, I think it's incredible," he said.
This isn't the only big decision that Tori and Zach have on their minds. The current season of "Little People, Big World," shows them going back and forth on whether or not they'd consider buying into Roloff Farms and moving their family into the farmhouse, according to People magazine. It's unclear if the couple has made a final decision on the matter.