Are Tori & Zach Roloff Trying For Another Baby?

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff would like to add to their family, and are "hopeful" that they will be able to do so someday. "I think that we're still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby. And until then, we're just kind of happy where we are," Tori said in a virtual interview with Us Weekly. The mom of two shared that she and Zach have also discussed adoption as an option, and she says it's "definitely" a possibility. Zach told the outlet that he thinks that people who adopt children are "amazing." "I've always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them. I think those parents are amazing. It's not something we've necessarily talked about, but those parents that do that, I think it's incredible," he said.

This isn't the only big decision that Tori and Zach have on their minds. The current season of "Little People, Big World," shows them going back and forth on whether or not they'd consider buying into Roloff Farms and moving their family into the farmhouse, according to People magazine. It's unclear if the couple has made a final decision on the matter.