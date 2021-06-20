The Real Reason Meghan Markle Wrote The Bench

Meghan Markle told NPR's Samantha Balaban that this whole thing started when she was trying to think of the perfect, most special gift to give Prince Harry on his very first Father's Day. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," Meghan said. And so, she added a small plaque with a poem written on it to the back of a bench. "This is your bench," the poem reads, "Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin." The corresponding illustration shows a man — who resembles Harry — sitting on a bench, holding a baby. The two dogs in the illustration look just like Harry and Meghan's family pups, too!

Meghan went on to say that she was inspired while watching Harry with their son, Archie. "I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet. It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know ... those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem," she shared.