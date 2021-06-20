The Tragic Death Of Nicolas Cage's Mother

The following article includes mentions of mental illness.

Nicolas Cage said goodbye to his mother, Joy Vogelsang, last month when she died at the age of 85. People reported the Hollywood actor's mom died on May 26, according to a Facebook post from his brother, Christopher Coppola. Cage, who is best known for "Ghost Rider," "National Treasure," "Face/Off," and more, has yet to make a public comment regarding his family matriarch's death.

Coppola announced Vogelsang's passing in a lengthy tribute alongside a beautiful throwback photo just one day after her death. "My mama died at 10:33 p.m. 5/26. I was with her all day but left for a couple hours and missed her passing by a couple hours, so wasn't able to hold her hand to give her my love and affection before her journey to peace land," Coppola penned, adding that, despite her "very hard life with mental health issues," he compared Vogelsang to a "mama lioness" because she taught him so much.

"I learned from my mama what affection really means," Cage's sibling continued. "I believe only a mama can truly teach that. It's not love thy neighbor. It's smaller yet bigger. Shake one's hand with tenderness and meaning. Don't let your mind wonder while you hug someone. And, and your kiss should definitely be sincere and in the moment ... if it is not, well, that adds to hell on earth." For more on Cage's late mother, keep scrolling.