How Harry And Archie Inspire Meghan

When you're a new parent, sources of joy can come from the most unexpected places — even a simple wooden bench outside.

That was the inspiration behind Meghan Markle's poem "The Bench," which she wrote for Prince Harry after seeing him with their son, Archie. "The Bench" is now a children's book, complete with illustrations, and the book shows just how much love Meghan has for her family. Originally, NPR explains, Meghan bought Harry a bench as a Father's Day gift, complete with a personalized plaque. "This is your bench," states Meghan's poem, "Where life will begin / For you and our son / Our baby, our kin."

Throughout Meghan's mental health struggles, Harry has been by her side. And his love for the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, has been a source of inspiration for Meghan. Keep reading to see what the Duchess of Sussex has said about her husband and what inspired her to write "The Bench," which was released in June 2021.