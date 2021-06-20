Who Is Uma Thurman's New Boyfriend?

Since divorcing Ethan Hawke in 2005, Uma Thurman has led a movie star-free love life. Thurman reportedly began dating hotelier and famed Hollywood bachelor André Balazs before her divorce finalized in 2004, per the Daily Mail. Via the outlet, Balazs, whose other celebrity romances have included Chelsea Handler and Courtney Love, allegedly came dangerously close to marrying Thurman before the pair broke it off in 2007.

Thurman did not wait too long before moving on with French financier Arpad Busson, per People. The two dated on-and-off from 2007 to 2014, and welcomed their daughter Luna, Thurman's third child. Getting engaged twice but never moving further, the ex-couple endured a "bitter eight-day court battle in which both Thuman and Busson slammed one another on the stand," the outlet reported. Reaching an agreement with Busson on Dec. 1, 2020 that granted her primary custody of Luna, Thurman said at the time, "It's a wonderful thing to have closure," per Page Six.



Page Six also reported that Thurman allegedly found love in the time of COVID-19 with architect Peter Sabbeth, whom she met in the Hamptons in the summer of 2020. An exclusive source told Page Six that, after a chance beachside encounter, the two were already "looking to buy a home together" by October 2020. Sadly, things fizzed, and by June 2021, The New York Times casually mentioned that Thurman is now dating Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith. Here is what we know about the actor's new beau so far.