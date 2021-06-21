What Does Archie Really Think Of Meghan Markle's Children's Book?
Meghan Markle released her first children's book on June 8. "The Bench" was inspired by a poem that Meghan wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, on his first Father's Day, according to People magazine. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," Meghan said during a pre-recorded interview for NPR's Weekend Edition. And so, the Duchess of Sussex had a sweet poem printed on a plaque and placed on the back of a bench. "This is your bench," the poem reads, "Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin." She later teamed up with an illustrator and made her poem into a book.
"The Bench" has already become a New York Times best seller, and Meghan is extremely happy that people are enjoying the story. "Thank you for supporting me in this special project," Meghan wrote in a special message on the Archewell website. And while the book has been very well-received, there is, of course, one person in particular that could be the harshest critic of them all, and that's Meghan and Harry's toddler son, Archie. Does he like "The Bench"? Keep reading to find out.
Archie loves to read books, but does he like 'The Bench'?
During her interview with Samantha Balaban on the NPR Weekend Edition, Meghan Markle revealed that her son really loves "The Bench." "Archie loves the book. He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'Again, again,'" Meghan explained. "Now the fact that he loves 'The Bench' and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you,' feels amazing," she added. The Duchess of Sussex was inspired by her son — and by her husband — when it came to the book, and she wanted to add in some personal touches, too. While she does feel that the story has a global reach, Meghan took some time to make things extra special for her son.
"Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me. I knew our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it," she said. Some hidden things in "The Bench" that are particularly special to Archie? The family's two dogs, and their chickens. "I needed my girls in there," Meghan told NPR.