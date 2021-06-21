What Does Archie Really Think Of Meghan Markle's Children's Book?

Meghan Markle released her first children's book on June 8. "The Bench" was inspired by a poem that Meghan wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, on his first Father's Day, according to People magazine. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," Meghan said during a pre-recorded interview for NPR's Weekend Edition. And so, the Duchess of Sussex had a sweet poem printed on a plaque and placed on the back of a bench. "This is your bench," the poem reads, "Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin." She later teamed up with an illustrator and made her poem into a book.

"The Bench" has already become a New York Times best seller, and Meghan is extremely happy that people are enjoying the story. "Thank you for supporting me in this special project," Meghan wrote in a special message on the Archewell website. And while the book has been very well-received, there is, of course, one person in particular that could be the harshest critic of them all, and that's Meghan and Harry's toddler son, Archie. Does he like "The Bench"? Keep reading to find out.