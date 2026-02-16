Robert Duvall, Oscar-Winning Star Of Tender Mercies, Dead At 95

Respected actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall died at age 95 on February 15, 2026, CNN reported. His wife released a statement through his PR agency that read, "The family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to do so in a way that reflects the life he lived by watching a great film, telling a good story around a table with friends, or taking a drive in the countryside to appreciate the world's beauty." The statement did not confirm the cause of death, but did say that he died "peacefully."

Duvall leaves behind his wife, Luciana Pedraza, whom he married in 2005. Their relationship's age gap didn't hinder their love. In a People interview in 2021, the "Wild Horses" actor was questioned on his favorite part of being 90 years old. He quipped, "I don't know if I love any of it, but day to day with my wonderful wife. She takes care of me, and I have good friends, and try to work out and keep in some kind of shape." Duvall had been married three prior times — to Barbara Benjamin Marcus for nine years in the '60s and '70s, Gail Youngs for four years from 1982 to 1986, and Sharon Brophy for another four years from 1991 to 1995.

As news of Duvall's death reached the public, his fans have been taking time to remember his life and accomplishments.