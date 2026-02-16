Robert Duvall, Oscar-Winning Star Of Tender Mercies, Dead At 95
Respected actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall died at age 95 on February 15, 2026, CNN reported. His wife released a statement through his PR agency that read, "The family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to do so in a way that reflects the life he lived by watching a great film, telling a good story around a table with friends, or taking a drive in the countryside to appreciate the world's beauty." The statement did not confirm the cause of death, but did say that he died "peacefully."
Duvall leaves behind his wife, Luciana Pedraza, whom he married in 2005. Their relationship's age gap didn't hinder their love. In a People interview in 2021, the "Wild Horses" actor was questioned on his favorite part of being 90 years old. He quipped, "I don't know if I love any of it, but day to day with my wonderful wife. She takes care of me, and I have good friends, and try to work out and keep in some kind of shape." Duvall had been married three prior times — to Barbara Benjamin Marcus for nine years in the '60s and '70s, Gail Youngs for four years from 1982 to 1986, and Sharon Brophy for another four years from 1991 to 1995.
As news of Duvall's death reached the public, his fans have been taking time to remember his life and accomplishments.
Robert Duvall knew that ups and downs were 'part of the journey'
Robert Duvall was born in San Diego on January 5, 1931. After studying at Principia College, Duvall went on to spend two years in the army before becoming a student of the famous acting coach Sanford Meisner. Although Duvall started out on stage, he was undoubtedly most famous for his film roles; over the years, Duvall delivered memorable performances in classic movies like 1962's "To Kill a Mockingbird," 1979's "Apocalypse Now," 1980's "The Great Santini," and 1997's "The Apostle." He also starred alongside stars like Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and the late Diane Keaton in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II." For his work in 1983's "Tender Mercies," Duvall earned an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role, while also being given countless other industry honors and accolades throughout his career.
Despite all of Duvall's big-screen success, as he told Reuters in 2013, "I've always considered myself a character actor. And if there were no movies, I'd still be doing theater." We're sure he would have remained a success doing that as well.
An insider told Closer Weekly in 2021 that, "[Duvall has] really achieved so much, and he's proud of so many things he's done, from his charitable work to winning the Oscar for [the 1983 film] 'Tender Mercies.'" The source additionally said, "He's grateful for a lot, and tells his friends that he's had an incredible life." Indeed, even when it came to what could be deemed missteps (i.e. his former marriages), Duvall explained to GQ that they were, " ... just part of the process of life. Part of the journey." Our condolences go out to Duvall's family, friends, and fans.