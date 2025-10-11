Diane Keaton, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead At 79

Diane Keaton's cause of death is currently unknown, but she survived multiple bouts of skin cancer and became an advocate for skin health in her later years. Skin safety was also one of the reasons she stuck to her signature covered-up fashion style. Keaton was decidedly against marriage, as she explained to People in 2019: "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't." However, she dated some of the most famous men in Hollywood. Her list of exes allegedly included Woody Allen, notorious cad Warren Beatty, and her "The Godfather" co-star Al Pacino.

Despite spending most of her life single, Diane Keaton certainly found ways to fill her time. She wasn't just a working actor — she was a writer, photographer, and editor as well, and she even sang some of the songs on soundtracks to her films. She became a mom for the first time in 1996 at the age of 50, and it seems like her kids didn't have any aspirations to follow in their mother's famous footsteps. "They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," she said in a 2007 interview with People. Our thoughts are with Keaton's friends and family at this time.