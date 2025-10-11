Diane Keaton, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead At 79
Hollywood icon Diane Keaton died on October 11, 2025, in California. Keaton was 79 years old. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, but a spokesperson for the Keaton family asked for privacy at this time, according to People, which broke the news. She is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke. Keaton welcomed her children through adoption when she was in her 50s. Keaton never married.
The actor, who rose to stardom in the 1970s, became famous for her role in "The Godfather" movies and was a muse for Woody Allen, starring several of his films. After first connecting in the late 60s, Keaton and Allen maintained a friendship for decades. She won her only Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in one of Allen's most famous films, "Annie Hall." Keaton was a working actor for over 50 years, becoming a quirky legend in her own right and continuing to perform up until the year 2024 (she even starred in a music video alongside her unexpected pal, Justin Bieber).
Diane Keaton devoted her life to her family and her art
Diane Keaton's cause of death is currently unknown, but she survived multiple bouts of skin cancer and became an advocate for skin health in her later years. Skin safety was also one of the reasons she stuck to her signature covered-up fashion style. Keaton was decidedly against marriage, as she explained to People in 2019: "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't." However, she dated some of the most famous men in Hollywood. Her list of exes allegedly included Woody Allen, notorious cad Warren Beatty, and her "The Godfather" co-star Al Pacino.
Despite spending most of her life single, Diane Keaton certainly found ways to fill her time. She wasn't just a working actor — she was a writer, photographer, and editor as well, and she even sang some of the songs on soundtracks to her films. She became a mom for the first time in 1996 at the age of 50, and it seems like her kids didn't have any aspirations to follow in their mother's famous footsteps. "They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life," she said in a 2007 interview with People. Our thoughts are with Keaton's friends and family at this time.