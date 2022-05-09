Diane Keaton Opens Up About Her Unexpected Friendship With Justin Bieber

Few people in Hollywood are more iconic than Diane Keaton. With a career spanning six decades now, the Oscar-winning actor is just as well-known for her emblematic roles in American classics like "The Godfather" trilogy and Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" as she is for her fashion style. Through the use of neutral colors and simple pieces elevated by her expert use of accessories and cutting-edge details, Vogue noted that Keaton has remained current throughout the years thanks to her ability to adapt while staying true to herself. Keaton has never been afraid to be bold.

Now in her 70s, the celebrated actor continues to embrace her innovative nature. In October 2021, Keaton showcased both her acting skills and style sense by appearing in a music video with none other than Justin Bieber. In "Ghost," Keaton portrays Bieber's grandmother as the two lean on each following the grandfather's death. Bieber and Keaton deepen their bond by strolling along the beach and going out for dinner and drinks. Throughout the video, Keaton embraces some of her most famous fashion statements, including her own hats and wide belts.

That is unsurprising, considering Keaton had a say in how she would dress. "The outfits were indicative of my style because they're mine," she told Vogue after the video's release. "Some of the outfits are from my closet. I had some wonderful things from Gucci." What is surprising is that Keaton was featured in a Bieber video at all. But maybe it shouldn't be.