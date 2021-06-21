Have William And Harry Been Talking Since Prince Philip's Funeral?

It's no secret that this statue unveiling is going to be a very special moment for both Prince William and Prince Harry. However, a source told The Sun that the two brothers still aren't on the best of terms — and they aren't really speaking. "Harry and William have only communicated by text since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages," the source said, adding "the relationship is still very much strained and there's no sign yet that there will be any sort of coming together any time soon."

Another source told The Sun that "the boys will walk out together out of respect for their mum but there's been no reconciliation." And William isn't the only person that's not happy with Harry. As previously reported by The Sun, Prince Charles has no intention of seeing his son during his upcoming visit. "Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them," a source shared.

One thing is beyond clear; all eyes are going to be on William and Harry on July 1.