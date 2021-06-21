The Real Reason Meghan Markle May Be In For A 'Brutal Showdown' With Buckingham Palace

According to The Mirror, there are "'at least 10' former palace staffers" who are set to participate in the inquiry into the Meghan Markle bullying claims. While the Duchess of Sussex has not been interviewed or spoken to about these accusations just yet — according to The Mirror — she reportedly plans on fully defending herself against them. "The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between the Duchess of Sussex who is understood to be disputing all allegations [labeled] against her. The Palace is taking each and every allegation very seriously and wants to get to the truth of the matter and ensure those speaking up deserve to be heard," a source told the outlet. The source went on to say that "Meghan is adamant the staff were not up to their job and could not deal with the pressure of working for her and understanding how she wanted things to run."

And while the public was expecting some results from the investigation to be released next week, the Sunday Times reports that the investigation is still "ongoing." However, there seems to be more going on behind the scenes that the public isn't aware of. "The palace may seek to delay the findings until next year's report, or explore another way of addressing suggested changes to its human resources policies and procedures resulting from the inquiry, which is being paid for privately," according to the outlet.