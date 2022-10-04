The Tragic Death Of Loretta Lynn

American singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn has died at 90 on October 4. Lynn's family confirmed the news that the singer died in her Tennessee home in a statement to the Associated Press, per the Washington Post. While she had a spot solidified in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Lynn had a tragic childhood, where she grew up in abject poverty and almost died. Born in 1935, she hailed from the coal-mining region of Kentucky and had seven siblings. Perhaps most surprising about her early story was the fact that Lynn married at 13 and became a mom at 14. By the time she turned 18, Lynn was a mother to four children.

It was actually Lynn's husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, who bought her a guitar and urged her to pursue her talent for music and singing. In 1960, Lynn was signed by a label in Vancouver, Canada called Zero Records. She and her husband wound up mailing out her records to radio stations around the country and this plan worked. By the end of that same year, Lynn played on the Grand Ole Opry. While this was amazing, this was only the beginning of her incredible career.