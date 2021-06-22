Where Will Prince Harry Stay While In The UK For Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling?

Prince Harry is likely to arrive in the UK soon, as he is expected to be on-hand for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex will need to quarantine for at least five days — to abide by the country's coronavirus protocols — and will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test before he can mingle about. For this reason, many reports suggest that Harry will hop on a plane any day now. Although he and Meghan Markle just welcomed a newborn on June 4, Harry is still expected to make this trip — albeit solo — as it's very special to him — and to his brother Prince William. According to BBC News, the brothers commissioned the statue back in 2017. The unveiling will take place on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday.

Harry's upcoming trip across the pond marks his second of the year. He traveled to London following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, back in April. Since Harry has been at odds with his family, namely his brother and their father, Prince Charles, many royal watchers found themselves wondering where Harry would stay while he was in town. According to People magazine, he stayed at his old home — Frogmore Cottage — with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. As it is believed that things have not improved much between Harry and his immediate family, many are once again wondering where he will stay this time. Keep reading to find out.