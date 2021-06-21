When Will Prince Harry Arrive In The UK For Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling?

Prince Harry is expected to fly across the pond so that he can attend the unveiling ceremony of a statue that was sculpted in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. According to BBC News, the unveiling will take place on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday; July 1. And while there has been a great deal of back-and-forth when it comes to whether or not Harry will be attending, recent reports, like this one from The Mirror, indicate that the Duke of Sussex is planning to be there. According to Entertainment Tonight, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining him, however, as she just welcomed a newborn on June 4. "Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace," a source told the outlet.

Now, the big question is when Harry plans on flying to the UK. According to The Sun, there are still strict rules in place for travelers because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, will Harry be heading to the UK much earlier than expected? Keep reading to find out.