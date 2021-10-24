The Tragic Death Of Friends Star James Michael Tyler

James Michael Tyler was born on May 28, 1962, in Winona, Mississippi, according to IMDb, and went on to earn an MFA in Acting from the University of Georgia. As he told Digital Spy, he landed the role of Gunther, the love-struck barista on "Friends," because he was the only one on set who knew how to work the espresso machine. He joked, "I honestly always thought my Masters in fine arts would get me further in the acting world than knowing how to work an espresso machine!"

"[When] they had the 20th anniversary and the first FriendsFest in the UK and I retired Gunther, I thought that has to be it," he told the New Zealand Herald in 2019. However, he noted that when the show was added to Netflix, "it garnered an entirely new audience of Millennials and young people" who "were watching it like it was the first run and it's more popular now than ever." He admitted, "I never would have imagined I'd be here sitting here 25 years after it began, still talking about ['Friends']."

When disclosing his prostate cancer diagnosis on the Today Show in 2021, Tyler encouraged others to get a PSA (a prostate-specific antigen) screening. It was Tyler's hope that he could "help save at least one life by coming out with this news."

Our condolences go out to Tyler's family, friends, and fans.