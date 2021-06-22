Doug Emhoff's Ex Opens Up About Kamala Harris

They don't make couples much more adorable than Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. As the country's first second gentleman, Doug has become a one-man Supportive Husband Meme Machine, and though VP Harris doesn't have biological children of her own, she's so close to her step-kids that they call her "Momala." The blended family is so healthy and functional, as a matter of fact, that the vice president and second gentleman are still close friends with Doug's ex-wife Kerstin, according to People.

It's easy to understand why Harris and her family have been the subject of so much public attention lately — being the first woman and person of color elected vice president and all — but Kerstin would like everyone to know that she's actually pretty impressive on her own, thank you very much.

Here is what Kerstin has to say about herself, as well as her friendship with one of the most powerful women in the world, who happens to be married to her ex.