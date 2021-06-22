What Demi Burnett's Relationship With Colton Underwood Is Like Now

After Colton Underwood came out on "Good Morning America," many of his fellow "Bachelor" alums took to social media to congratulate the star and offer support, including Demi Burnett. But while Demi has made it clear that she supports Colton and is "proud" of him for coming out, they don't have a personal relationship anymore because she is still holding him "accountable."

In an Extra TV interview with former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, Demi clarified where she stands with Colton today. "No, I actually just realized he had unfollowed me," she laughed when asked if they were in touch. "I think it's because I was Team Cassie [Randolph] during all of that, because Cassie's my girl and I do still hold him accountable for what he had [allegedly] done to Cassie," she said.

After their breakup, Cassie Randolph accused Colton of stalking and harassing her as well as her family, even putting a tracking device on her car, and took out a restraining order against him, which she has since rescinded, per TMZ. Demi explained, "I'm very proud of Colton for coming out with his sexuality but it does not take away from the accountability that we still hold him to for how he [allegedly] treated Cassie and what happened with her." She continued, "You can be proud of someone for one thing but also hold someone accountable for another thing."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.