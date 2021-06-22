How Did Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Wife Really Feel About Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has been heating up just in time for summer. After Lopez's shock split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez on April 15, the "Hustlers" star found comfort in the arms of another former flame: Batman himself. Shortly afterwards, Us Weekly reported that Affleck was spotted hanging out at Lopez's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions — and in May, the pair celebrated Mother's Day by jetting off to Montana. The summer of love continued full steam ahead for the two, who packed on the PDA "during a steamy, smooch-heavy dinner at Nobu" in June (via Page Six).

But while Lopez has been busy rebounding, Rodriguez has taken a different approach. According to E! News, the athlete believed that he and Lopez just needed some time apart to work through their differences and was therefore blindsided once Affleck entered the scene. "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," an insider told the outlet on May 10, adding that he was especially hurt as she moved on practically at warp speed. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her, and she has been very short with him." Happily, Rodriguez seems to be in a better place these days, which perhaps emboldened his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, to come clean about her feelings in regard to Lopez. So, how does Scurtis really feel?