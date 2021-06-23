Inside Sharon Stone's Controversial Comments About Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone has a thing or two to say about Meryl Streep. While recently chatting with Zoomer, Stone discussed life as an actor while challenging Hollywood's idolization of the "Mamma Mia" star.

The interview covered a wide range of topics from Stone's extensive career to her new memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice," which details her experience and seven-year recovery from a stroke she had in 2001. "I wanted to do something not just good for my publisher and readers but good for me," the "Basic Instinct" star told Zoomer. "I wanted to tell the truth."

She further discusses being in the spotlight, recalling experiences where she felt unsafe, constantly followed, and harassed by the media. One time a helicopter landed in her backyard in L.A. "and the windows are vibrating, and a guy hanging out the belly in a harness is holding this huge cylinder — it looks like a gun — and I'm in my underwear, crawling up my wooden stairs, terrified... and then I realize he's holding a camera." "This is the way my life went for 10 years," Stone said, "day after day after day after day of this kind of insanity."

The interview gets heated when a reference in the memoir is highlighted. Stone claims Hollywood pits women against each other: "It was put to us that there could be room for only one," and as the reporter tries to pivot to ask about working with Streep on the "The Laundromat," Stone stops her in her tracks.