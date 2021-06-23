What We Know About Drake Bell's Potential Future In Prison

TW: This story includes allegations of abuse and child endangerment.

Once-beloved Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, known for "Drake and Josh" and "The Amanda Show," has attracted a lot of negative attention in recent years, following allegations of domestic abuse as well as an arrest. And it doesn't look like there's a redemption narrative on the horizon for the former child star.

In 2020, Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse during their relationship in a series of TikTok videos, which Bell denied. Lingafelt's posts also referenced "the underage girls thing," via People.

Then in June 2021, Bell was hit with criminal charges in Ohio relating to an incident that took place in 2017, per the Associated Press. The charges involve a 15-year-old girl who attended one of his concerts and whom he met and chatted with online. Bell initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but now it looks like he could be facing jail time. Here's what else we know.