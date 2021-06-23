What Queen Elizabeth Has Among Her Personal Items At Buckingham Palace Might Surprise You

Queen Elizabeth met with Boris Johnson in a room that featured mint green walls, white moulding, and a large fireplace. As the queen and Johnson were photographed standing in front of two gold chairs, several decorative items were visible. There appeared to be some small tables off to the queen's side that featured vases filled with pink flowers and picture frames of various members of the royal family. If you look closely, you can clearly make out a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton take back when they got engaged in 2010, according to Us Weekly.

If you really zoom in on the tables, however, you will see that the queen has a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on display as well. The picture appears to be one that was taken for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's engagement. Harry can be seen in his blue suit, while Meghan cozies up to him, with one hand resting on his chest. It seems that despite the tough waters that Harry has been navigating lately, his grandmother still loves him very much, and cherishes him and Meghan as a part of the family.

This seems to be the underlying message whenever the palace releases a statement about Meghan and Harry. In February, for example, the palace ensured the two would "remain much loved members of the family," according to the Wall Street Journal.