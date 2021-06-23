How Many Kids Did John McAfee Really Have?

Antivirus software creator John McAfee had multiple run-ins with the law prior to his death on June 23, 2021. Per the New York Post, McAfee died by suicide in a Spanish jail cell after reports surfaced that the software tycoon would be extradited back to the United States to face federal charges for dodging taxes and failing to file tax returns.

Additionally, McAfee was indicted for fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges from two cryptocurrency schemes in March 2021, according to The Guardian. McAfee also made headlines when he fled the country in 2012, evading police questioning after his neighbor was found dead. The police ultimately cleared him of any suspicions.

Still, McAfee's behavior in his professional and personal life was mocked and questioned by many. The antivirus software creator had an unusual social media presence, tweeting philosophical musings from jail before he died. Among his unusual tweets was one about his children. Find out how many children McAfee has below.