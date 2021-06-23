What Does Jennifer Aniston Refer To Brad Pitt As?

Brad Pitt caused a media firestorm when his supposed affair with Angelina Jolie was pinged as the main reason behind his divorce from "Friends" superstar and America's sweetheart Jennifer Aniston in 2005. In January 2006, Jolie announced she was pregnant with Pitt's child, confirming their relationship, as ABC News reported at the time. And just like that, Brangelina was born. Since then, the public became obsessed with how Aniston handled the situation and the status of her relationship with Pitt following the much-publicized ordeal.

While both have always been discreet about their divorce and subsequent relationship, Aniston and Pitt were said to have a bitter relationship for years afterward. In a 2009 interview with W magazine, Pitt denied that was the case, contending he and his ex-wife were on good terms. "We still check in with each other. She was a big part of my life, and me hers. I don't see how there cannot be [that]. That's life, man. That's life," Pitt said.

When Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016, the public was quick to wish for Pitt and Aniston to reunite. In fact, every time Pitt and Aniston attended the same event, the public seemed to collectively hyperventilate from excitement, as evidenced by the time they hugged at the 2020 SAG Awards. But the two never got back together. So what's the status of their relationship? In a 2021 interview, Aniston addressed just that. Keep scrolling to learn what she refers to Pitt as.