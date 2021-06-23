Inside The Many Legal Issues Of John McAfee

In November 2012, Belize officials named John McAfee the prime suspect in the murder of his neighbor Gregory Faull. McAfee thought he may have been set up and that McAfee himself was supposed to be the one murdered, not Faull, he told Wired. McAfee then fled to Guatemala where he was arrested and deported to the U.S. The murder accusations against McAfee were "never proven in criminal court," per the outlet.

McAfee lived fairly freely in the U.S. until ditching the country for Spain. On October 5, 2020, he was arrested in Barcelona for alleged tax evasion on millions in the U.S., per CNBC. A few months earlier, McAfee was arrested in the Dominican Republic for a massive amount of guns and ammunition, per Reuters. He was held for four days.

The next day, according to the Daily Mail, the SEC filed a complaint claiming that McAfee had earned $23 million promoting Initial Coin Offerings while failing to disclose that he was also an investor. On March 5, 2021, McAfee was indicted and charged with a cryptocurrency "pump and dump" scheme, per The Verge.

On June 23, the high court of Spain agreed to extradite McAfee to face tax evasion charges in the U.S. He was facing decades in prison if convicted. That same day, he was found dead, allegedly by suicide, in his prison cell.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.