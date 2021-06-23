What's Really Going On With Angelina Jolie's Daughter, Zahara?

Angelina Jolie is an actor, director, activist, and mom to six kids. She's a fierce mama bear who recently opened up about the surgery her 16-year-old daughter Zahara had in early 2020. Jolie wrote an essay for Time in March 2020 that mentioned the surgery, but she's now sharing more about the experience to shine a light on biases in the medical field.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," Jolie wrote in the 2020 essay, praising her daughters for taking care of one another. "They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

Zahara has recovered from that surgery, but Jolie is now opening up about the experience and how it opened her eyes to biases in health care. Keep reading to learn more.