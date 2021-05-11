Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Finding Love Again

Angelina Jolie's personal life has been the subject of speculation since she publicly split from former husband Brad Pitt. The pair announced their divorce in 2016 and have been in a long-running custody battle over their six children for years. Jolie alleged that Pitt had been physically violent towards her and their eldest child Maddox while on a private plane, a claim which was reportedly investigated and cleared by child services. (Pitt was apparently "heartbroken" by the claim, per Entertainment Tonight.)

Jolie, who was previously married to Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller, claims that she has "proof" of the alleged abuse, per The Blast, which will be used during a trial in the spring of 2021. The latest court battle will also settle whether Jolie will be allowed to travel abroad with their children.

As she recently told Entertainment Weekly, her return to acting was prompted by the divorce, since it made her directing career impossible. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," Jolie explained, hinting at her ongoing divorce proceedings.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it," the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" star continued. And now Jolie has spoken out about her current love life.