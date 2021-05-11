Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Finding Love Again
Angelina Jolie's personal life has been the subject of speculation since she publicly split from former husband Brad Pitt. The pair announced their divorce in 2016 and have been in a long-running custody battle over their six children for years. Jolie alleged that Pitt had been physically violent towards her and their eldest child Maddox while on a private plane, a claim which was reportedly investigated and cleared by child services. (Pitt was apparently "heartbroken" by the claim, per Entertainment Tonight.)
Jolie, who was previously married to Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller, claims that she has "proof" of the alleged abuse, per The Blast, which will be used during a trial in the spring of 2021. The latest court battle will also settle whether Jolie will be allowed to travel abroad with their children.
As she recently told Entertainment Weekly, her return to acting was prompted by the divorce, since it made her directing career impossible. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," Jolie explained, hinting at her ongoing divorce proceedings.
"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it," the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" star continued. And now Jolie has spoken out about her current love life.
Angelina Jolie has a 'very long list' of deal-breakers
In a new interview with E! News, Angelina Jolie opened up about her family life and what it's like to be a single mother during a pandemic. The A-list actor and director made it clear that she didn't have any new partner to introduce to her children, joking that she's very picky. "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now," Jolie quipped. She also praised her kids for being so "cool."
"I have six very capable children," she declared. "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK.'" As a refresher, Jolie is the mom of six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.
"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky," Jolie continued. "I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people." Even without a romantic interest at the moment, it sounds like Jolie has plenty of love in her life.