Who Is John McAfee's Wife, Janice Dyson?

John McAfee, who was found dead on June 23, 2021, was known for being a game-changer in the business and technology worlds. After learning to develop computer software that combats viruses, McAfee went on to found McAfee Associates in 1987. Developing such antivirus software that would build the blueprint for other types of similar software was both good and bad for the tech entrepreneur. While McAfee's innovation added millions of dollars to his bank account, especially after he sold his stake of McAfee Associates, per The New York Times, he also became "the most popular hacking target," he wrote in the Mensa Bulletin (via the International Business Times).

Outside of his pioneering role in the technology space, McAfee has become known for his bizarre lifestyle that's even gotten him into trouble with international authorities. After selling his company in the mid-1990s, McAfee used his new downtime to become a yogi and fly airplanes, according to Countere. However, he also evaded taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

