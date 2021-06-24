Britney Spears Admits She Didn't Believe Paris Hilton's Claims Of Abuse

As a result of not believing her friend's claims of abuse, Britney Spears put herself in a position where she believed that her own claims of abuse at the hands of her conservators wouldn't be believed either. "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry," Spears said in her testimony, according to The New York Post. "Mainly I didn't want to say it openly because I honestly don't think anyone would believe me."

Spears went on to say that she was under the impression that if she spoke out about her conservatorship, she would be made fun of, or otherwise made to feel like she wasn't telling the truth. "I'm not lying," she said. "I just want my life back."

In an interesting twist, a separate story for The New York Post revealed that Kathy and Nicky Hilton — Hilton's mother and sister — support Britney Spears' efforts to get her conservatorship revoked. As for Hilton herself, she seems to have no ill will towards Spears either; just a few days before the hearing, she shared an old pair of pictures, claiming the two "invented the selfie" 15 years prior.

