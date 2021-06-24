Here's Why Joe Biden's Latest Speech Is Turning Heads

President Biden has delivered countless speeches during his political career, and getting in front of the microphone is all in a day's work when you're leading the United States.

However, Biden's fumbling over his words does not go unnoticed by critics, even though he has openly discussed his stutter, according to CTV News. NYU professor and speech therapist Eric S. Jackson said it's not uncommon for people with a stutter to be viewed as "slow, less intelligent, or anxious," CTV News reported. "In the most general sense, stuttering is a person knowing what they want to say, but in that moment, their body breaking down and them not being able to say, and this is due to a combination of genetic, neurological, and environmental factors," he said to the outlet. He continued, "But the important thing to know about stuttering is that you can't always see it."

Jackson believes Biden's blinking and downward glances are known as "compensatory behaviors" as a way to "jolt" him "out of a moment of stuttering." Although it appears that Biden makes a conscious effort to practice his speeches, he's in the headlines for his June 23 speech on gun control. Keep reading for more details.