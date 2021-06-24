32% Of People Say That This Is Their Least Favorite 90 Day Fiance Couple

"90 Day Fiance" is one of the most popular shows on the TLC network today. On Sunday nights, fans all over the world tune in to see the trials and travails of seemingly mismatched, star-crossed lovers from vastly different parts of the world. Some couples — like Angela and Michael, from rural Georgia and Nigeria respectively — have become fan favorites, no matter how arguably problematic their relationship may be. Other couples, however, are openly abhorred by the "fan-mily," as fans of "90 Day Fiance" call themselves.

One of the least favorite couples on "90 Day Fiance" is Leida and Eric, who hail from Indonesia and Wisconsin, respectively. According to In Touch Weekly, although the couple recently bought a house together, they came under a lot of fire from the fans when they evicted Eric's daughter, Tausha, out of the apartment she'd lived in before her father and stepmother got married.

But Leida and Eric didn't win the title of least favorite "90 Day Fiance" couple — that unfortunate honor goes to Jorge and Anfisa, who first debuted on Season 4 of the flagship franchise. Keep reading to find out the percent of people who voted for the pair, as well as what other couples made the list.