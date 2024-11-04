Quincy Jones, Music Industry Icon, Dead At 91

Entertainment industry legend and iconic music producer Quincy Jones has died at age 91, the Associated Press reported on November 4. Jones leaves behind seven children — Jolie, Rachel, Martina, Quincy, Kidada, actor Rashida Jones, and Kenya. He wasn't married at the time of his death, but he had previously been married to Jeri Caldwell from 1957 to 1966, Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974, and Peggy Lipton from 1974 to 1989. He also had relationships and shared children with Carol Reynolds and Nastassja Kinski.

Jones was one of the most influential producers of all time. He is perhaps most famous for his collaborations with Michael Jackson, producing his iconic "Off The Wall," "Thriller," and "Bad" albums. He told Vulture in 2018 that he was proud that so much of his work was innovative, and it's hard to disagree. "Since I was very young, I've played all kinds of music: bar mitzvah music, Sousa marches, strip-club music, jazz, pop," he recalled. "Everything."

Jones' publicist confirmed that the star had passed on November 3. "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family said in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him." The statement did not confirm the cause of death. Following Jones' death, fans have been looking back at his amazing life and career. Read on as we do the same.