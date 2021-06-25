How Dallas Star Patrick Duffy And The Office's Linda Purl Found Love During Covid - Exclusive

Linda Purl made a very memorable turn as Pam Beesly's mother in "The Office" when she seduces the much younger "world's best boss" Michael Scott. The romance is hilariously awkward for everyone.

Patrick Duffy, however, is no Michael Scott. After the two connected on Zoom, he decided he couldn't wait any longer and drove 23 hours straight to be by Purl's side. "Well, she is basically my cult leader right now," he joked. Covid had cleared their slates, but they found each other. "Because it wasn't like we had anything else on our calendar," Linda joked. "Like, 'Do you have anything going on?' 'Let me check, oh no, nothing for the next year.'"

The similarities between the two are clear. The two TV stars had both been married before, they shared an industry, and soon a new movie together. Duffy is also a romantic, and it was he who jumped in with the "L-word." Before meeting in person, the two were about to hang up, "I said, 'Okay, bye-bye, I love you.' And I pushed the Zoom off. And I went, 'Oh my God,' " Duffy recalled. "And then, that just took it to the next level, and it was shortly thereafter that the decision had to be made. And it was way past time to just see her on a one-dimensional program. And I had to get there. And we said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' And I drove there, and I never left."

