Royal Expert Makes Bold Claim About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Financial Plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States for a little more than a year now after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Harry told the television mogul that his family "literally cut [him] off financially" in "the first quarter of 2020," according to BBC News. Turns out, that was indeed the case. According to Insider, Buckingham Palace's annual financial report basically proves that Harry and Meghan were taken care of until the summer of 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned on being financially independent upon their move to North America. In fact, the two have already inked some lucrative deals — one with Spotify and another with Netflix — that should earn them quite a few million, according to Fox News. However, many have noticed that Harry and Meghan have yet to really produce anything on either platform; they released two podcasts prior to the new year on Spotify, and nothing has come from their deal with Netflix just yet. And while some are wondering what exactly is going on with these deals, royal expert Angela Levin has her own opinions on what Harry and Meghan plan to do to make a living. Keep reading to find out more.