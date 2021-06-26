Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Details About Her Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion's new relationship with Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine seems to be going extremely well. The "Hot Girl Summer" star first revealed that she had a boyfriend in February, although she initially didn't name any names. "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me," Megan tweeted on February 16. "I'm just happy and blessed lol." Then, a few days later, the Houston native shared the identity of her mystery boyfriend: Pardi.

"That's my boo. And I really like him," Megan told fans during an Instagram Live session on February 19 (via Billboard). "He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me." That same week, a clip of the couple seemingly having a heated argument circulated online, causing some fans to become concerned. Megan then took a moment to come to her man's defense. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything," she said. "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet." Although the couple sporadically shares cute pictures on Instagram, Megan has remained relatively private about her new relationship.

In a new interview, however, the superstar has now shared new details about her man. Find out more below.