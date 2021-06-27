Did Harry And William Really Fight At Prince Philip's Funeral?

All eyes were on Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral back on April 17. The brothers, who have been at odds for quite some time, saw each other face-to-face for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic — and since Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of the UK. Oh, and there was that whole interview that Harry and Meghan did with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March, too. Given all of this, it's not surprising that just about everyone wanted to see how Harry and William interacted with one another, especially on such an emotionally-charged day such as their grandfather's funeral.

Upon leaving St. George's Chapel and walking to nearby Windsor Castle, Harry and William shared a chat, and things appeared normal between the two brothers, according to BBC News. Their chat marked the first time that the public saw them conversing together in well over a year (the brothers did not walk into the chapel together). The fact that they appeared to be getting along was a good sign for anyone concerned about their long-standing rift. However, now two months after that event occurred, something new has been reported about what really happened the last time that Harry was in the UK. Keep reading to find out more.