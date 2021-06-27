The Real Reason Tyler The Creator Apologized To Selena Gomez Over Justin Bieber

Tyler The Creator has now apologized to Selena Gomez in a new song. On June 25, the rapper released his much-anticipated new album, "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST." The project, which marks Tyler's seventh studio album, includes features from Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, 42 Dugg, and more.

"CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: ALBUM 7 BY TYLER THE CREATOR: OUT NOW," Tyler tweeted announcing the release. Not long after "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" debuted on streaming platforms, fans reacted to the album on social media. And they seem to be loving Tyler's new project.

"Tyler's album is so hard. Definitely a breath of fresh air," one fan wrote on Twitter. "This game is over, lets talk about how amazing this Tyler The Creator album is," another fan commented. What's more, the project is expected to become Tyler's second No. 1 album, with over 175,000 units sold in its first week (via Chart Data).

Still, one song from the album has the internet in shock — and it's mostly due to Tyler apologizing to Gomez in one particular line. Find out more about Tyler's apology below.