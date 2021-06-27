How Is Khloe Kardashian Really Doing Amid Her Split From Tristan Thompson?

In case you missed it, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have called it quits (again). The couple, who shares a 3-year-old daughter True, ended their relationship after new rumors of Tristan cheating hit the internet. As reported by The Daily Mail, Tristan attended a private party at a Bel-Air mansion on June 18, where he entered a room with three women ... only to reappear 30 minutes later.

"When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out, his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled," an anonymous source claimed to the Mail. "He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage." They continued, "He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl's butt, so we all knew he was totally into her."

A few days after Tristan's latest cheating scandal hit the blogs, Page Six reported that the couple had officially split on June 21. "They're getting along. There is no drama," a friend of the two told the publication. "Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting."

How is Khloé really feeling about Tristan these days? Let's find out below.