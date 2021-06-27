Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband, Jamie Watson?

Britney Spears' fans finally got to hear her speak about her fight for freedom from her conservatorship. During a virtual hearing, she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her father, Jamie Spears, "should be in jail" for allegedly grossly abusing his role as the guardian of her estate. "He loved the control [he had] to hurt his own daughter, one hundred thousand percent," she claimed, per Variety.

Britney also accused her family of living off of her 13-year conservatorship. She didn't single any family members out, but she did predict that at least one relative would speak out against her wish to end the conservatorship. "I won't be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, 'We don't think this should end, we have to help her,'" she stated. One member of the family who is pushing back against her claims about her horrific treatment is her brother-in-law, Jamie Watson. Watson is married to the singer's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

While speaking to Page Six, Watson argued that the family has no ill intent toward Britney. "I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," he remarked. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?" Watson has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, so who exactly is the man defending Britney's family?