What Courtney Love Just Accused Olivia Rodrigo Of

Courtney Love seems to love a good musical feud. The latest target of the Hole frontwoman's ire is "Driver's License" hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo, whose freshman album "Sour" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rodrigo might want to be ready to rumble, because one of Love's biggest beefs has spanned decades.

There's been a lot of bad blood between Love and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl over the years. It stems from Grohl's time performing with Love's late husband, Kurt Cobain, as a member of the grunge band Nirvana. In 2001, Love sued Grohl over the rights to Nirvana's assets. A little over a decade later, she took to Twitter to accuse him of trying to seduce her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain. Frances responded to the allegation by calling for Twitter to ban her mother (via Rolling Stone).

Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson told The Washington Post that Love threw candy at Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna and tried to slap her at Lollapalooza in 1995. According to Pitchfork, Love later called Hanna "a diy nonsense dilettante" in the comments section of a 2019 Instagram post.

And who can forget how Love deemed Gwen Stefani a "cheerleader," possibly inspiring Stefani to write the song "Hollaback Girl"? Love further fanned the flames of their feud by telling Howard Stern that Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale had an extramarital affair with her (via Us Weekly). Now it seems even more fitting that Rodrigo is a big fan of Stefani. But, what happened with Love and Rodrigo exactly?