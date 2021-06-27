Tristan Thompson's Birthday Message To Khloe Kardashian Sparks Backlash And Confusion

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a long, convoluted romantic history, which recently added a new chapter. The former couple, who share daughter True, split on June 22, 2021, according to People. An unnamed source told the publication, "They are not together right now. The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Reps for Tristan and Khloé didn't respond to People's request for comment.

But it sounded like the duo was trying to make it work, especially when it came to sharing custody of True. Another source told People that they "are trying to be on good terms," because "Khloé will do what's best for True." That likely means being friendly, amicable, and maybe even acknowledging each other's birthdays when they come around.

On Khloé's birthday, on June 27, Tristan did just that and made an Instagram post in honor of his ex — but fans weren't having it.