What Donald Trump Just Said About Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump reprised his favorite talking points during a rally in Ohio on June 26. Trump continued to talk about what CNN has dubbed "the big lie," aka his baseless claims about election fraud in the 2020 election, per the Associated Press. In addition to sharing false claims about the election, Trump is making headlines for his comments about President Joe Biden.

Trump's campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, supported Max Miller, a former White House aide who is running against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, the incumbent Republican in the state. Gonzalez was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's second impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, per The New York Times. Republican Senator Mitt Romney also discussed the former president's fraud claims in a June 27 interview with CNN. Romney said, "I do think it's important for each person to speak the truth and to make clear that the big lie is exactly that."

According to the AP, the Ohio rally was the first of many in the coming weeks. The outlet reported that Trump would have a rally in Florida over the July Fourth weekend. And next week, the former president travels to the U.S. southern border to "protest" Biden's immigration plans. Keep scrolling to learn what Trump just said about President Biden at the June 26 event.