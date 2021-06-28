Zendaya Just Wore Beyonce's Old Outfit To The BET Awards

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 BET Awards took place on June 27 at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater. Since then, viewers can't stop talking about all the live acts, including Cardi B's surprise pregnancy announcement and Lil Nas X's jaw-dropping "Montero" performance.

For the special evening, all of our favorite celebrities showed out in the fashion department, too (of course). Megan Thee Stallion, for example, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier white gown, which included side slits and hip chains (via CNN). Lil Nas X, meanwhile, went for a gender-fluid look consisting of two outfits — the first was a structured floral-printed suit, while the second was an oversized dress paired with a corset and suspenders.

Zendaya didn't miss either. For the 2021 BET Awards, the "Euphoria" star decided to dig into the fashion archives, picking a dress that paid homage to one of the biggest performers ever: Beyoncé. Find out more about Zendaya's stunning dress below.