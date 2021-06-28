Why Serena Williams Isn't Going To The Olympics

Serena Williams will always be known as one of tennis' greats. The sporting legend, entrepreneur, wife, and mother changed the game in so many ways since she first made her debut in 1995 as a 14-year-old, per Tennis. Since then, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has continued to thrill tennis fans across the globe. A 24th win would tie her with Margaret Court's incredible record.

Williams lost her bid for the French Open title earlier this month. Elena Rybakina beat her 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets during the fourth round of the competition on June 6. According to CNN, Williams has not been able to move past the fourth round at Roland-Garros since 2016. After the loss, she was still positive about her career when journalists commented about her upcoming 40th birthday. When asked if she was thinking about retirement, the athlete answered, "Yeah, I'm definitely not thinking about it at all. I'm definitely thinking just about other things, but not about that." She also withdrew from the 2021 Miami Open this year.

However, Williams dropped some bombshell news when she revealed that she would not be taking part in the Tokyo Olympics, per People. She attended a press conference the day before the 2021 Wimbledon Championships began and revealed that she was not part of the team. The icon spoke frankly about her past achievements, but was also realistic when she talked to reporters about her immediate future. She hinted at possible reasons she was skipping the Olympics.