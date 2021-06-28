The Heartbreaking Death Of NHL David Pastrnak's Newborn Son
Pro hockey star David Pastrnak is mourning the death of his newborn son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who died on June 23 just days after his birth. The athlete, who plays for the Boston Bruins, and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, had welcomed Viggo only days before on June 17.
According to People, Pastrnak and Rohlsson had announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in January. In May, Pastrnak gushed about how getting ready for the baby was taking his mind off hockey — in a good way. He told NHL.com, "You come home and you don't think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities. You're getting ready for the baby, and we couldn't be more excited. So hockey's not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that's good, you know?"
Pastrnak also made it clear just how important family is to him. He explained, "Family is always going to be No. 1, and at the end of the day — I'm grateful that I can live and work with a job that I love — but at the end of the day it's just a game."
Pastrnak's hockey family has his back after the tragic death of his son, revealing they are "heartbroken." His teammates and the Bruins organization released a statement that reads, in part, "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts."
Pastrnak also paid tribute to his son in a touching Instagram post.
David Pastrnak says he'll love his son forever in Instagram tribute
Boston Bruins player David Pastrnak took to Instagram to announce the death of his infant son. The hockey player posted a black and white photo of the newborn's feet and paid tribute to him in the caption, writing, "We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER." Pastrnak didn't share the cause of his 6-day-old son's death, but did ask for his fans to give him space, adding, "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."
The National Hockey League Players' Association tweeted their support, writing, "The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their deepest condolences to David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson on the loss of their newborn son, Viggo." Fellow athletes took to Pastrnak's comments section to express their condolences. Former football star Julian Eldelman wrote, "Prayers are with you and your family today." Hockey player Oliver Kylington commented, "I am so sorry for you guys brother." The Instagram page for NHL Europe posted in the comments, "So deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family."
Pastrnak's fans also expressed their sympathy. Boston Bruins fans, in particular, made it known he had their support. One commented, "i'm so sorry to hear that, bruins fans and the hockey world are here for you," while another fan wrote, "love you ... sorry for your loss."