The Heartbreaking Death Of NHL David Pastrnak's Newborn Son

Pro hockey star David Pastrnak is mourning the death of his newborn son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who died on June 23 just days after his birth. The athlete, who plays for the Boston Bruins, and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, had welcomed Viggo only days before on June 17.

According to People, Pastrnak and Rohlsson had announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in January. In May, Pastrnak gushed about how getting ready for the baby was taking his mind off hockey — in a good way. He told NHL.com, "You come home and you don't think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities. You're getting ready for the baby, and we couldn't be more excited. So hockey's not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that's good, you know?"

Pastrnak also made it clear just how important family is to him. He explained, "Family is always going to be No. 1, and at the end of the day — I'm grateful that I can live and work with a job that I love — but at the end of the day it's just a game."

Pastrnak's hockey family has his back after the tragic death of his son, revealing they are "heartbroken." His teammates and the Bruins organization released a statement that reads, in part, "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts."

Pastrnak also paid tribute to his son in a touching Instagram post.